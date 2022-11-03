Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.15% of Ulta Beauty worth $29,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,392,000 after purchasing an additional 685,026 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 596,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,666,000 after purchasing an additional 92,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 119,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,207,000 after buying an additional 35,973 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $410.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,183. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.93. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $451.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.24.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

