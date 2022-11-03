Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 27,204 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,204 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Kimberly-Clark worth $26,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,143 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $559,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2,379.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Shares of KMB traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $121.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

