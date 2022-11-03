Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock Position Raised by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 2,561.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,947 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Pinterest worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Pinterest by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Pinterest by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 32,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Pinterest by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PINS opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $1,303,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at $15,128,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $1,303,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at $15,128,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $111,005.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 496,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,597,575.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,250 shares of company stock worth $3,124,027. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Pinterest to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

