Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Reaches $0.41 on Top Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $79.15 million and approximately $73,532.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00002015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00249063 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00086441 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00065644 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003362 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,466,282 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

