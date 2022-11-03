Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at TD Securities

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at TD Securities from $14.50 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PAA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE:PAA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.44. 240,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,411,484. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.71.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 40.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 430.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

