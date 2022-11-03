Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.42% of Planet Fitness worth $25,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 1,098.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 1,147.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $64.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.22. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

