PlayDapp Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.46 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. PlayDapp has a market cap of $88.13 million and approximately $7.46 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayDapp token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001438 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp’s launch date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

