Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.04.

PLTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Playtika from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Playtika Stock Down 5.2 %

PLTK stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.36. Playtika has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $24.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Playtika

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Playtika had a net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 92.35%. The company had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.44 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $323,590,802.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,260,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,742,345.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 9.7% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 13.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 11.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 17.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

