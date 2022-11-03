PLC Ultima (PLCU) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $821.45 Million

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded 17% lower against the dollar. PLC Ultima has a total market capitalization of $821.45 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,319.82 or 0.06518864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,303.23 or 0.31091300 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012143 BTC.

PLC Ultima Profile

PLC Ultima was first traded on December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 622,393 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com.

Buying and Selling PLC Ultima

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

