PLC Ultima Price Hits $1,326.31 (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last week, PLC Ultima has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be purchased for $1,326.31 or 0.06581240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PLC Ultima has a market cap of $825.07 million and $3.16 million worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PLC Ultima Profile

PLC Ultima was first traded on December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 622,080 coins. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

