Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.82-$1.84 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of PLYM traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.81. 319,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,985. The company has a market cap of $754.81 million, a PE ratio of -21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -106.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Plymouth Industrial REIT

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 14.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

