Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Potbelly Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PBPB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.07. 14,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,260. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $7.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Potbelly

In other Potbelly news, CEO Robert D. Wright acquired 17,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 604,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,803.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,611 shares of company stock worth $150,538. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Potbelly by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Potbelly by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 197,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Potbelly by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Potbelly by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 42,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Potbelly by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

