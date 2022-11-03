Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $7.96 million during the quarter.

Potomac Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of PTBS opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $17.40. Potomac Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $20.15.

Potomac Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Potomac Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

Potomac Bancshares Company Profile

Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, retail equipment, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, and production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit and debit cards.

