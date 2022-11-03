Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) PT Lowered to $70.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on POWI. Cowen lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of POWI opened at $66.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.08. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $110.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.45.

Insider Activity

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $164,935.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,034.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $793,014.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $164,935.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,034.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $573,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Power Integrations by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Power Integrations by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Power Integrations by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

