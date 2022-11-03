Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $77.75

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$77.75 and last traded at C$77.81, with a volume of 13772 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$79.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Premium Brands to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$129.91.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$89.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$95.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39.

Premium Brands Dividend Announcement

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.46 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.35%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

Featured Stories

