Private Management Group Inc. Acquires 144,019 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,004,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,019 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of New York Community Bancorp worth $18,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 71.4% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

In other news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYCB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 872,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,755,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $13.56.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

