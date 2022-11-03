Private Management Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Seaboard worth $14,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 214.2% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Seaboard by 7,123.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Seaboard by 57.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seaboard by 9,420.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Seaboard by 16.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,228,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. 17.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seaboard Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB traded up $33.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3,770.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 757. Seaboard Co. has a 1 year low of $3,295.00 and a 1 year high of $4,394.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $92.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.48%.

Seaboard Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

