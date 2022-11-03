Private Management Group Inc. Has $16.66 Million Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,214,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $16,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $558,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.62. 377,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,890,760. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Featured Stories

