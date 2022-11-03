Private Management Group Inc. Has $21.22 Million Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Brighthouse Financial worth $21,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHF stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.15. The company had a trading volume of 16,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,385. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.14. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.46. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

