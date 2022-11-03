Private Management Group Inc. Has $44.81 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 226,109 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises about 2.0% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Valero Energy worth $44,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,005,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Valero Energy by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 65,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

VLO traded up $3.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.65. 76,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,846. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.11.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.