Private Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,873,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,357 shares during the quarter. O-I Glass makes up 1.8% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $40,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 26.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 8.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 79.7% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 55,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 5.9% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 371,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 20,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OI. Citigroup increased their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Shares of OI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.49. 55,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,495. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

