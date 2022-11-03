Private Management Group Inc. Purchases 164,574 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 789,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,574 shares during the quarter. California Resources accounts for 1.3% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of California Resources worth $30,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 696.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 792,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,443,000 after purchasing an additional 692,931 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 635,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,531,000 after purchasing an additional 576,042 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,419,000 after purchasing an additional 212,050 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,945,000 after purchasing an additional 197,887 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on California Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

Shares of CRC stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.22. The stock had a trading volume of 16,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,117. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.83). California Resources had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

