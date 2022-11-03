Private Management Group Inc. Reduces Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 869,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the quarter. Chemours makes up approximately 1.2% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $27,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in Chemours by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 52,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Chemours by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Chemours by 188.1% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 25,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,903 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter worth $970,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Chemours by 86.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CC traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $27.93. 28,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,035. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.86.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CC. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chemours to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chemours in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Chemours

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.