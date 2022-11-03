Private Management Group Inc. Sells 28,476 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,476 shares during the quarter. MetLife accounts for about 1.5% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of MetLife worth $35,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 5.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $824,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MetLife by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,004,000 after buying an additional 30,693 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 0.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 34.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MET traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,514. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average of $65.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $75.52.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

