Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Receives $75.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.31.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $382,809.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,959,002.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,197,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,683,087 shares of the company's stock, valued at $182,312,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,715,839. 40.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Stock Down 6.8 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 330.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth $42,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $50.22 on Thursday. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $98.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day moving average is $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

