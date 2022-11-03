Prometeus (PROM) Market Cap Hits $107.78 Million

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $107.78 million and $361,633.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.60 or 0.00027663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

