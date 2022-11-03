ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Trading 0.4% Higher

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.02 and last traded at $14.97. 8,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 35,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMTY. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $818,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 16,221 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.