ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Trading 0.4% Higher

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.02 and last traded at $14.97. 8,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 35,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.
ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMTY. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $818,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 16,221 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (EMTY)
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.