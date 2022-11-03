ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Shares Acquired by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGHG. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 99.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 40.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 134,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 38,614 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS IGHG traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.28. 34,026 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.78.

