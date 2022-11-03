ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 335,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 6,167,344 shares.The stock last traded at $42.04 and had previously closed at $43.24.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra S&P500

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $656,000. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,011,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

