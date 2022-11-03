Provenance Blockchain (HASH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,901.00

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Provenance Blockchain has a total market cap of $2.72 billion and approximately $4,901.00 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Provenance Blockchain has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Provenance Blockchain token can now be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Provenance Blockchain Token Profile

Provenance Blockchain was first traded on April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Provenance Blockchain is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. Provenance Blockchain’s official website is provenance.io.

Buying and Selling Provenance Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provenance Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Provenance Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

