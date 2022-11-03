Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.08

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.08 and last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 113871 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Provention Bio from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Provention Bio from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Provention Bio Trading Up 23.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $527.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provention Bio

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. Provention Bio had a negative return on equity of 100.07% and a negative net margin of 3,840.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Provention Bio by 967.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 205,464 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,920,000 after buying an additional 104,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 622,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

