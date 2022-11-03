PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTC:PMDKY) Trading 42.8% Higher

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (OTC:PMDKY – Get Rating) rose 42.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.12 and last traded at $16.12. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15.

About PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk

(Get Rating)

PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk engages in the retail trade of clothing, shoes, toys, accessories, bags, and sports equipment. The company operates through Retail Sales, Department Stores, Café and Restaurant, and Others segments. It operates sports, fashion, department, kids, food and beverage, and travel and lifestyle product stores under approximately 150 retail brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT. Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.