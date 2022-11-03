Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys 7,783 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $493,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $2,986,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $540,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $64.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $171.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.38. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.46.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

