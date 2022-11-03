Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 765 CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 27.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth $72,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

CACI International stock opened at $303.03 on Thursday. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $238.29 and a 12-month high of $313.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CACI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.29.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $483,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $83,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,961.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $483,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

