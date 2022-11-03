Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 19,640 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,296,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,640 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $27,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Varex Imaging by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Varex Imaging by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 3,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $71,158.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

VREX opened at $21.58 on Thursday. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $858.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

