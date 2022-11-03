Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 32,140 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,843,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 32,140 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $24,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MPAA opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.02. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $361.91 million, a P/E ratio of 58.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $163.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, CEO Joffe Selwyn sold 33,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $466,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Motorcar Parts of America news, CEO Joffe Selwyn sold 33,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $466,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Sung Lee sold 23,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $346,230.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,787.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,526 shares of company stock worth $864,962 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

