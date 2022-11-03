Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Hamilton Lane Incorporated Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Hamilton Lane’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s FY2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HLNE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 3.1 %

HLNE opened at $63.91 on Thursday. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $135.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.20 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.70% and a net margin of 42.33%.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 360.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 1,973.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

