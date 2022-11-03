Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Clorox Company Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clorox in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%.

Clorox Stock Down 6.1 %

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLX. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.08.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $137.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.03 and a 200-day moving average of $142.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.23. Clorox has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 10,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.