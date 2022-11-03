Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Sony Group Co. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sony Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Sony Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sony Group’s FY2025 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SONY. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Sony Group

Sony Group stock opened at $71.37 on Thursday. Sony Group has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day moving average is $80.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 8,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 96.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Sony Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the first quarter worth about $61,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sony Group

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.