Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.13.

Qorvo Stock Down 5.3 %

QRVO stock opened at $79.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $178.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $496,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 58,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,956,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,471,000 after buying an additional 261,754 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,967,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $657,131,000 after buying an additional 321,324 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,287,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,453,000 after buying an additional 541,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,916,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

