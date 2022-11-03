Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of Quad/Graphics stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.25. 131,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,165. The company has a market cap of $176.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. Quad/Graphics has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $757.70 million for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 17.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 2,432.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 1,678.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

