QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Lifted by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 453,407 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,512 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 0.7% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $57,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $8.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.33. 600,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,861,555. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.66 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $117.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

