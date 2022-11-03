QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOMGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $112.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $104.66 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 38.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 58,814 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after buying an additional 16,469 shares in the last quarter. Oakmont Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 201,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $22,720,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 21.4% during the third quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,806 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 257,690 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

