Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYSGet Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on QLYS. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Qualys to $135.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

Shares of QLYS traded down $21.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.72. 46,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,407. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.83 and a 200-day moving average of $135.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $162.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total transaction of $954,591.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,650.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $388,567.63. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 24,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,529,071.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total value of $954,591.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,650.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,157,672. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Qualys by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

