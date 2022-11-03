Quantum Price Reaches $4.12 on Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last week, Quantum has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and $180,940.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be purchased for about $4.12 or 0.00020308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,281.97 or 1.00005877 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007973 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00041395 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00043461 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000479 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00022906 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00249620 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 4.11846314 USD and is up 3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,932.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

