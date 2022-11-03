Qudian (NYSE:QD) versus Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) Financial Analysis

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) and Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Qudian and Pioneer Merger, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A Pioneer Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qudian $259.55 million 0.88 $92.44 million ($0.23) -3.91 Pioneer Merger N/A N/A $8.46 million N/A N/A

This table compares Qudian and Pioneer Merger’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Qudian has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Merger.

Volatility and Risk

Qudian has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Merger has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Qudian and Pioneer Merger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qudian -35.11% -3.11% -2.77% Pioneer Merger N/A -206.87% 10.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.0% of Qudian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Pioneer Merger shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of Qudian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Qudian beats Pioneer Merger on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc. operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides small cash credit products to consumers; and financial leasing and financing guarantee services, as well as technology development and services. It also offers ready-to-cook meal products for working-class consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

About Pioneer Merger

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

