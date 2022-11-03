Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) COO David P. Sweitzer Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) COO David P. Sweitzer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $176,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,981.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ QRHC opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $9.69.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $76.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 5.9% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 36,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Quest Resource by 14.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Quest Resource by 17.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Quest Resource by 14.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Resource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

