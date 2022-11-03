Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) COO David P. Sweitzer Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) COO David P. Sweitzer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $176,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,981.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Quest Resource Price Performance
NASDAQ QRHC opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $9.69.
Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $76.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Resource
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Resource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Quest Resource
Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quest Resource (QRHC)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.