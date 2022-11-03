QUINT (QUINT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.33 Billion

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 3rd. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $1.33 billion and $83,987.00 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUINT has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUINT token can now be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00008273 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,268.44 or 0.31093043 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012144 BTC.

QUINT Profile

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

