Radix (XRD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $374,599.00

Radix (XRD) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Radix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0510 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a total market capitalization of $240.80 million and approximately $374,599.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Radix has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radix alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,249.22 or 0.30906367 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00012071 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix’s launch date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,720,071,437 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.