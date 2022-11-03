Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Director Sells $256,875.00 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $256,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RMBS stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,145. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.78 and a beta of 1.17. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $34.81.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.40). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Rambus by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rambus by 8.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 7.7% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its position in Rambus by 3.1% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rambus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

